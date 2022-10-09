Two men dead in Hamilton shooting incident; one killed during police encounter

Oct. 9—A suspect who allegedly shot and killed someone Saturday night while they were driving near Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue was later shot and killed by Hamilton police.

Officers said they were called about 7 p.m. to the 1900 block of Fairgrove for a crash, which became a felonious assault. A body was found in the road near the incident site. The man had died from a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement had to close off Ohio 4 to traffic during the investigation.

The suspect fled Fairgrove Avenue in a damaged vehicle that was located by Fairfield Twp. Police officers on Morris Road, according to Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali. The suspect, also a male, ran on foot.

Multiple agencies responded to assist and the suspect was located by two Hamilton Police officers in the 6400 block of Tara Brook Court in Fairfield Twp. just after 8 p.m. The suspect was confronted by the officers and pulled a gun on them, The officers were prompted to discharge their firearms and the suspect was shot, police said.

The suspect received medical aid at the scene, was taken to UC Hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital.

"The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer involved shooting of the suspect. The two officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy," states a news release from the HPD. "Hamilton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred on Fairgrove Ave."

The identities of the people involved will be released by the Butler County Coroner's Office at a later time, the police said.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said there are multiple investigations underway involving both incidents. He said there no additional suspects connected to the Fairgrove shooting.

"It is still very early and there's a lot of work left to do, "Bucheit said. "From what I have seen, the officers followed their training, used good tactics and acted to keep a very dangerous suspect from hurting anyone else."

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Bucheit was in contact with him soon after the Saturday night shooting and had already requested BCI investigate the officer-involved shooting. When completed, Gmoser said, as is his policy in all of these cases, he will present the evidence personally to a Butler County grand jury for consideration.

The last Hamilton Police officer-involved shooting occurred in April 2017 when a knife welding 22-year old man was shot and killed in the parking lot Knollwood Crossing apartments. The investigation revealed the man was mentally disturbed and his actions were "suicide by cop." A grand jury declined to return charges against the officer who fatally shot him.