Two men are dead after a pair of shootings in Durham

T. Keung Hui
·1 min read

Durham police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that took place less than a day apart.

The first shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Dearborn Drive. Police officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call investigators at 919-560-4440, extension 29352, or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The second shooting was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Lane Street. Officers responding to the report of a gunshot wound at 1:45 p.m. found a man lying outside who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police news release.

Police want anyone with information to call 919-560-4440, extension 29335, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Police did not provide the names of those shot or describe any possible motives for the shootings.

As of May 1, there had been 14 people fatally shot in Durham in 2021, twice as many as last year at the same time.

There were at least six homicides in Durham in April.

