Two men dead in separate shootings in Milwaukee

Two men are dead in two separate shootings that occurred on Friday. Police are looking for suspects in both cases.

The first shooting occurred in the 3300 block of North 38th Street on Milwaukee's north side, according to police. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second shooting took place around 8 a.m. on Friday on the 9700 block of West Allyn Street, killing a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, police said.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is available.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two men die in separate shootings in Milwaukee