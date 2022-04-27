Two men dead after a shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood

Two men are dead following a shooting in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue, a residential area, after shots were fired.

There, they found two men suffering from gun shot wounds — one was 30-years-old and the other has yet to be identified — according to a Baltimore Police news release.

The two men were unresponsive, and both were pronounced dead by medics on the scene, the news release stated.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 410-396-2100 or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.