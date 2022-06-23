Two men dead in shooting in DeKalb County
Two men are dead in DeKalb County after a shooting, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Covington Highway to a call of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens dead from a gunshot wound.
A mile down the road, police found a man in the 6300 block of Stablewood Way dead, also from a gunshot would, officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Ross Harris’ murder conviction in son’s hot car death overturned
Neighbors come face-to-face with bears in two metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Police said it is unknown if both incidents are related.
Officials say they found evidence at Chevron indicating multiple parties were shooting firearms in the parking lot.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
IN OTHER NEWS: