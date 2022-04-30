Two men are dead after shooting in Knoxville bar parking lot

Two people were killed and two wounded after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a Fountain City bar on Friday night, Knoxville police said.

No one is in custody.

The police said officers were called to Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Two men who had been shot were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police news release. Two others were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police said multiple people fled from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

