Two men dead after shooting and stabbing in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally stabbed after shooting another man in Humboldt Park Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Around 1:45 p.m., a 38-year-old man shot a 44-year-old man near a business strip in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road, the Chicago Police Department said in a media notification. The 44-year-old then stabbed the 38-year-old in the back with a knife, police said.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police continue to investigate.