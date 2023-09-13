Two men are dead in Stockton after a Wednesday morning homicide near Oro Avenue. Police are continuing to investigate.

Two men were found shot to death in their east Stockton home early Wednesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2 a.m., someone called 911 to report that they'd found two men dead in one of several tan, multi-unit bungalows on North Oro Avenue, off East Fremont Street. It's unknown how long the men had been dead when they were found.

The men have not been identified publicly, and officials have not shared information about a possible motive or the shooter. It doesn't appear anyone has been arrested.

Evidence technicians and staff from the medical examiner's office were still combing the scene around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The area was mostly roped off from the public. Technicians appeared to be examining the entry way and outside patio of the unit where officials say the men were found.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Two men dead in Stockton, police scour for clues