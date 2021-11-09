Two men are dead and a third hospitalized after Southeast Baltimore shooting Monday, police say

A shooting in Southeast Baltimore Monday night left two people dead and a third injured, police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southeast District heard gunshots around 8:12 p.m. near the 6100 block of Cardiff Ave.

Police said the officers found two people in the O’Donnell Heights neighborhood who’d been shot: a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and an unidentified male who’d been shot in the head.

Medics pronounced both dead at the scene, police said. They two homicides mark the seventh shooting death in the city since Friday.

Police said that shortly after Monday’s shooting a 33-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police spokesman Det. Vernon Davis said the 33-year-old was injured in the same incident.

He is in stable condition, according to police.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area for suspects and witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who know something but wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.