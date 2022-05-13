Two men dead, three injured in Deep Ellum shooting Friday morning, Dallas police say

Two men have died and another three were injured in a Dallas shooting early Friday morning.

Shots were fired around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elm Street in the Deep Ellum neighborhood, around the time bars in the area were closing for the night. Responding officers found five men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene, police said in a news release.

Two of the men, Jermaine Lewis, 42, and Quintin Lowe, 31, succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

“The preliminary investigation has determined one male was approached by two men while standing on the sidewalk, and members of both parties started shooting,” police said in the news release. “Those three men, along with two others caught in the crossfire were shot.”

The police department added that their investigation remains ongoing, but “the preliminary investigation and evidence show all parties involved have been identified and are no longer a threat to the public.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us