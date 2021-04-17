Two men are dead, two women are injured after an early morning crash in Miami Beach

Howard Cohen
·1 min read

Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized after their SUV crashed into one of the towering trees along Miami Beach’s Pine Tree Drive.

According to Miami Beach police, the car was involved in a crash around 5:45 a.m. Saturday along the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive. One man died at the scene. Another man died during transport to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Unit and two women are being treated for their injuries.

Though the investigation continues, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said that the driver, who was heading south, may have been trying to avoid hitting another car that was traveling north and turning left when he hit the tree.

Traffic between 30th and 34th streets along Pine Tree Drive is closed in both directions. Police say drivers should use Sheridan Avenue as an alternate.

This is a developing story.

