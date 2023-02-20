Two men detained after vehicle crash, shooting incident on Niagara Street

Feb. 20—Niagara Falls police took two men into custody Sunday night following an altercation, vehicle collision and shooting incident on Niagara Street.

Police said the incident began outside a bar on the 400 block of Niagara Street about 10:50 p.m. After getting into an altercation with another man, the suspect intentionally drove his GMC Yukon into the man's Jeep Patriot in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. The owner of the Patriot then retrieved a gun from the car and began firing at the fleeing Yukon.

In the parking lot, police said the Patriot was damaged on the driver-side of the vehicle. Officers also located three bullet casings near the rear of the vehicle.

Officers reviewed video surveillance and the driver of the blue Jeep was detained.

Moments later after the initial call, officers were dispatched to a bar on Rainbow Boulevard after it was reported that a white Yukon was up on the grass outside the establishment. The male driver of the Yukon was located inside the bar and detained by officers.

No one was injured during the incident and charges were pending.