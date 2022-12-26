Two men die in apparent gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield

Dec. 26—A gunfight over a woman left two men dead early Saturday in southwest Bakersfield, police reported Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the two were already dead when officers responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue, just east of Old River Road and north of Panama Lane.

An agency news release said the men, both of them armed, had succumbed to gunshot injuries. It said the investigation continues but that one of them had apparently broken into the home of his ex-girlfriend, where a confrontation ensued.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the estranged boyfriend of an adult female resident forced entry into the residence while armed with a firearm," it said. "Inside of the residence he was confronted by an adult male also armed with a firearm, and the fatal exchange of gunfire occurred."

No one else was hurt, the release said. It added that anyone with information about the matter could call the department at 661-327-7111.