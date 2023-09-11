Two men die after being found bleeding on sidewalk, Richland County deputies say

Two men were killed in an early morning shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Two Notch Road and S.C. 277.

Deputies found two unresponsive men who were bleeding as they were lying on the sidewalk, according to the release.

Although deputies provided medical aid, and both Richland County EMS and Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene, both men died, the sheriff’s department said. A 34-year-old died at the scene and a 40-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the men.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.