Two men in a vehicle that went airborne during a law-enforcement chase Saturday in Graham died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a media release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Eddric Laquinn Mickle, 51, of Seguin was pronounced dead at Graham Regional Hospital, and Kyris Deshone McGraw, 46, of Everman died at the scene of the crash, DPS Sgt. Juan L. Gutierrez said in Tuesday's media release.

At about 1:18 a.m. Saturday, a Young County deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Caliber for a traffic violation on Elm Street in Graham.

The Dodge's driver, Mickle, refused to stop and began evading the deputy, according to allegations in the media release.

Mickle traveled south on Elm Street and then east on First Street, according to allegations. He continued to evade law enforcement on First Street, reaching speeds of about 70 mph in the city.

While going east on First Street, the Dodge went airborne near the intersection of First and Texas streets, according to allegations. Mickle lost control of the Dodge, causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and strike a tree on the passenger side.

Mickle was not wearing a seatbelt. McGraw was wearing one.

Narcotics and a firearm were found in the Dodge, according to allegations. The Young County Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist with the crash investigation, according to the media release. The investigation is active, and no further information was available Tuesday.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Two men die in Graham from crash during law-enforcement pursuit