Two men die in St. Petersburg shooting

Natalie Weber, Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG — Two men died in a shooting near 33rd St. and Fairfield Avenue S. just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Petersburg police said in a news release.

The suspect turned himself in to police, who believe an argument between the three men led up to the shooting. The suspect is being questioned and the two men who died have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

