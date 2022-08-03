Two men died in Alabama prisons last weekend; one family wants to know how it happened

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed two more men incarcerated in Alabama prisons died over the last weekend in July.

Dakota Jamel Borden and Antonio Lang died on July 30 and July 31, respectively. The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating their deaths.

Correctional staff found Borden, 34, unresponsive in his cell at Elmore Correctional Facility on Saturday. He was transported to the prison infirmary where he was pronounced dead, said Kelly Betts, ADOC’s public information officer.

Borden’s cause of death is pending a full autopsy.

Jerome Keith, Borden’s father, told the Advertiser that Rolanda Calloway, one of the prison’s wardens, called him Saturday morning to inform him that Borden “had an accident and was deceased.”

Keith said he repeatedly asked for more information about his son’s death but was told by Calloway and other prison staff that they were unable to release additional details.

“We just want to know what happened. Did he kill himself? Did he just die? Or did he fall off the bed or whatever? Did they hurt him?” Keith asked. “They should be able to try to control that stuff, man.”

Keith said prison officials never offered any condolences for his son’s death.

“They could have at least said, ‘Well, we’re sorry.’ They’re trained to not care nothing about humanity,” Keith said.

Before he went to identify his son’s body Wednesday morning, Keith told the Advertiser that Borden seemed to be in good spirits before his death. He said Borden was looking forward to being sent to a work release center in his hometown of Childersburg, where he hoped he could turn his life around.

“It ain’t too much I can say. They deserve a chance. Especially if he thought he was going to be getting out and going to work release,” Keisaid.

On Sunday, correctional staff found Lang, 23, unresponsive in his cell at St. Clair Correctional Facility. He was transported to the prison infirmary where life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Betts said.

Lang’s cause of death is pending a full autopsy.

Sondra Dempsey, one of Lang’s attorneys, said it seems like every year another one of her clients dies.

“It’s just too many,” Dempsey said.

She knows they did bad things, but nobody’s perfect, Dempsey said. “They were not sentenced to the death penalty for a reason.”

The Advertiser has been unable to reach Lang’s family.

The Advertiser relies on tips from those incarcerated or with close ties to the prison system to report on deaths in Alabama’s prisons.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama prisons report two more inmate deaths; family has questions