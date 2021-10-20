Two men and a dog injured in shooting Wednesday near Kansas City, Kansas, residence

Two people were critically shot outside of a residence Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue on a report of shots fired, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both men were listed in critical but stable medical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, Chartrand said.

A dog outside the residence was also struck by gunfire. Chartrand said the animal received medical treatment and will hopefully recover.

Police believe the suspect or suspects fled the area by vehicle after the shooting. No additional suspect information was immediately available, and investigators are still determining what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.