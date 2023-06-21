Two men enter pleas in Wichita teen’s shooting death, third has plea hearing Thursday

Two men involved in the May 20, 2020, fatal shooting of a teen during a marijuana deal at a southeast Wichita apartment complex entered guilty pleas within the past week, and a third has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday that could resolve his case.

Nathaniel Saunders, 25, on Tuesday pleaded guilty ahead of his jury trial to one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old high school student Marcus Sain and one count of aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Last week, on June 15, Jakob O. Cuble entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Sain’s death and attempted aggravated robbery, court records show. An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea that allows a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors have enough evidence to potentially win a conviction.

The third man charged in Sain’s death, 25-year-old Malcolm L. Ganther, is supposed to appear in Sedgwick County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A note in court records says he intends to enter a plea at that time. He is currently charged with first-degree felony murder and aggravated battery.

Cuble, 21, is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 18. Saunders is due to be sentenced the following week, on Aug. 24.

Prosecutors and police have said Sain was fatally shot during a marijuana deal at the Fox Run Apartments near Harry and Webb. According to one of the defendant’s plea agreements, Ganther negotiated a deal over Facebook to sell two ounces of marijuana to Sain and agreed to meet him in the apartment complex parking lot to complete the sale. Sain brought Cuble along, the agreement says, and the two met with Ganther inside Ganther’s vehicle sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. on May 20, 2020.

Ganther asked a friend — Saunders — to “act as a lookout” from another vehicle in the parking lot, the plea agreement says.

Saunders told police in an interview that within seconds of packaged marijuana being passed around the men in Ganther’s car, Cuble and Sain both pulled guns and pointed them at Ganther.

“Saunders left his vehicle and approached Ganther’s vehicle on foot from the passenger side” where he “shot Sain through the open passenger window and then fired several shots at Cuble in the back seat,” the plea agreement says.

“Cuble returned fire with his handgun,” the plea agreement says.

Emergency responders found Sain’s body in the parking lot near his gun and packaged marijuana, according to the plea agreement. He was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment but died the next day from a gunshot wound to his head, his autopsy report says.

Cuble ran off after the shooting and sought hospital treatment for his injuries on his own, authorities have said.

Ganther was arrested the day after Sain’s shooting, and Saunders was arrested three months later.

Police arrested Cuble more than a year later, after authorities offered a reward for tips on his whereabouts.

Jakob Oneil Cuble’s jail mugshot.