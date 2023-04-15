Two men face capital murder charges in shooting deaths of Fort Worth couple in their home

Police arrested two men Friday on suspicion of capital murder in the shooting deaths of a couple in their Fort Worth home.

Calleen Denise Medlin, 45, and her fiance, Leonard Charles Owens, 53, were found dead in a bedroom of their house in the 3700 block of Killian Street about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Police identified the suspects arrested Friday as Michael Smith, 27, and Terry Cannon, 36.

Both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting.

Medlin, known to her family as Niecy, worked in the hospitality industry in hotels for many years and also worked in the medical field as a home health care provider, according to her obituary, which said that her survivors included a son and that she and Owens were engaged.

Owens was a father of two and a grandfather, his obituary says. “He was a loyal friend to many,” the obituary reads. “He took care of so many people without wanting anything back.”