Two men face charges after allegedly ‘taking over’ two Tacoma businesses

Two men are facing multiple charges after allegedly ‘taking over’ a Tacoma massage parlor in the 6500 block of Pacific Avenue on Aug. 18.

Police say that around 6:40 p.m. the men entered the building and began forcing multiple female employees into a back room. The women were then held at gunpoint as the men searched the business for cash. The suspects then assaulted the women before leaving.

Detectives believe the same men were responsible for another robbery that happened 20 minutes later at another massage parlor in the 13400 block of Pacific Avenue.

Following the investigation, SWAT took the two men into custody on Sept. 11th. Investigators also served search warrants where the suspects were arrested and recovered evidence related to both robberies.

The men are charged with multiple counts of robbery in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, assault in the second degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.



