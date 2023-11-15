Two men face charges for fatal midnight shooting in Havana

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a midnight shooting in Havana that killed one and injured another.

According to a GCSO social media post, deputies arrived to the 6688 Florida-Georgia Highway and found the two victims. One died on scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital "treated for non-life threatening injuries."

No details were provided about the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

Kelvin Brown and Ty'Ron Washington were both arrested in connection to the shooting on charges of attempted robbery, felony murder and felony attempted murder.

"This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (850) 627-9233," GCSO said in a social media post.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gadsden County Sheriff investigates fatal midnight shooting in Havana