Two men face charges following theft of guns, ammunition from rural Cantrall residence

Two men are facing charges in connection with the April 11 theft of more than 20 guns from a rural Cantrall residence.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Thursday in a statement that 22 firearms, along with ammunition, have been recovered by the sheriff's office. The guns are a mix of rifles, handguns and shotguns.

The homeowner, a collector of firearms, told deputies the weapons were stolen, along with large amounts of ammunition.

Thomas J. Hunter, 34, of Springfield was arrested April 13 and faces charges of burglary, theft and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Hunter was arrested after an unrelated traffic stop at the intersection of Clear Lake and Milton avenues in Springfield. He allegedly abandoned a vehicle at the scene before deputies could apprehend him. A shotgun from the burglary was located in the vehicle, Campbell said in the release.

Jacob Miller, 27, of Rochester was arrested April 15. Miller faces charges of burglary, theft and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon along with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Campbell said there was no evidence the guns were used by Hunter or Miller.

Both men are currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield and Rochester Illinois men face charges in theft of guns