Two men face federal charges involving shotgun used to kill Alamogordo officer

Feb. 20—Two men are facing federal firearms charges related to the 2023 killing of Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson.

Dominic Cruz De La O, 27, of Alamogordo, was charged with possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun.

Last July, a grand jury charged him with first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing, tampering with evidence and lesser charges.

De La O's jury trial is scheduled to start Nov. 4, according to court records.

Jonah Apodaca, 32, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico, on July 15, 2023, De La O fatally shot Ferguson with a 12-gauge shotgun during a traffic stop. The barrel length of the shotgun was 16 inches, while the overall length was 25 1/2 inches. The shotgun stock had been removed and replaced with a pistol grip.

On July 26, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents received information that a second man — later identified as Apodaca — provided De La O with the sawed-off shotgun.

If convicted, Apodaca could get a 15-year prison sentence, while De La O could get up to 10 years.

ATF investigated the case with help from the Alamogordo Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Otero County Sheriff's Office.