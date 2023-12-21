Two men face first-degree murder charges in connection with February 2022 shooting

Two men were indicted on first-degree murder charges following a 22-month investigation into the fatal shooting of Julio Delima.

Hugo Rosales-Aguilar, 23 was taken into custody Thursday at a Packard Drive apartment complex.

Josue Flores-Mercado, 20, was in jail on unrelated robbery charges.

Delima, 38, of Clarksville, was fatally shot while in a Nissan Altima when his vehicle came under fire from the passenger of another vehicle along the 3300 block of Ezell Road. Delima was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police accuse Rosales-Aguilar as acting as the shooter. Flores-Mercado was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Nashville police say the motive is believe to be related to the dispute over a woman.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Two charged in connection with February 2022 shooting in Nashville