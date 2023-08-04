Two men face manslaughter charges after housemate suffocates in Lantana-area home

Two Lantana-area men are facing manslaughter charges after authorities alleged that their actions led to the suffocation death of a man suffering from a mental-health episode in late June.

Jean-Bruno Phadael, 29 and Cliff Stanley Charles, 23, were taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the June 22 death of a 42-year-old man with whom they shared a residence south of Lantana.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators did not disclose the name of the man who died, saying his family invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled on California’s Marsy’s Law.

On July 24, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the man died from asphyxia and classified his death as a homicide.

Defense attorney wants state to drop charges

During a hearing Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, County Judge Ted Booras set bail for both defendants at $20,000. Over the state’s objection, Booras granted permission for Phadael to have contact with the dead man's family on the condition that there is no violence involved.

Both men remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, records showed.

Defense attorney Jack Fleischman represented Charles during the hearing and stood in as temporary counsel for Phadael. Fleischman said both defendants intend to enter not-guilty pleas when they are formally arraigned.

“We feel strongly that they should have not have been charged and we will work toward clearing them" with the hope of getting the charges dropped completely, he said.

Two in custody say dead man had health episode

According to a PBSO report made public Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on Oleander Road, just south of San Castle Community Park, at about 9:15 a.m. June 22 and found the 42-year-old man lying face down on a bed and unresponsive. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the man dead 10 minutes later.

Deputies cleared the residence and questioned the remaining occupants, including Phadael, Charles and the deceased man’s mother.

Phadael reportedly told investigators he and Charles were trying to calm the older man after the man began acting aggressively during a mental-health episode. He described going to the man’s room during the overnight hours and seeing the man swing and shake his arms while lying face down on the bed.

Phadael said the man was known to become aggressive during mental-health episodes. He told investigators he attempted to calm man verbally, then held the man's hands behind his back for about 10 minutes until he relaxed.

Phadael told deputies the older man began acting out again hours later and said he sought Charles’ help. Charles said he and Phadael took turns holding the man down while trying to calm him. Deputies noted Phadael and Charles weighed a combined 465 pounds, compared to 167 pounds for the man they were restraining.

Bloody pillowcase among evidence in arrests

According to the report, Phadael left the room for about 10 minutes to find something to restrain the man’s hands. When he returned, Charles was still holding the man face down on the bed and restraining his hands.

Charles said he felt the man’s hands stop moving and released him as the man began snoring loudly. The 42-year-old man’s mother told deputies she went to his room that morning to check on him and found him dead.

Deputies searching the residence found a pillowcase with blood on it in Phadael’s bedroom closet, the report said.

While giving a second statement, Phadael denied using anything to tie the man’s hands, and he was unable to explain why the pillowcase was in his closet, the report said.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

