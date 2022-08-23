Two men face murder charges after 34-year-old Tacoma man was killed in Renton

Two men have been arrested and are expected to face murder charges in the July 9 killing of a Tacoma man in Renton.

The Renton Police Department said Monday Kendale S. Jimerson and Devaughn C. Dorsey are now in custody for their suspected role in the homicide of 34-year-old Aaron Coe, according to a news release. Both men will be charged with murder in the second degree.

Renton Police Arrest Two Suspects for Fatal Shooting on July 9, 2022 https://t.co/FfLX17ajlh via @Nextdoor /clm pic.twitter.com/sgAwu2QUl1 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) August 22, 2022

Coe was shot July 9 around the 200 block of Williams Avenue South. When police arrived at the seen, Coe was unconscious and bleeding from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A few days later, the department released images from security footage of two men believed to be connected to the crimes.

According to the news release, Jimerson was arrested by Nevada State Patrol, and Dorsey was arrested last week by a Renton police special enforcement team. It is unclear from the announcement what led to their arrests and whether the two men in the security footage are Jimerson and Dorsey.

The Renton Police Department was not immediately available to answer questions from The News Tribune Monday evening.