Two men to face trial in Aliquippa Curtis Flowers III case

BEAVER − Two men — Jeffrey Lamont Alford, 27, of New Brighton, and Rico Ramone Rodgers, 22, of Aliquippa — will face trial in Beaver County Court for charges of homicide and possession of a prohibited firearm in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of Curtis Flowers III in Aliquippa.

Both men faced preliminary hearings Thursday at the Beaver County Courthouse, where their charges were held for court. Both of them remained lodged in the Beaver County Jail.

Court papers state both men are charged with shooting and killing Flowers on Nov. 24, 2020, at the intersection of Wykes and Davis streets in the city.

Rodgers is also tentatively scheduled to begin a homicide trial on Aug. 26 for allegedly shooting and killing 20-year-old Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on Jan. 23, 2021.

