Two men will face trial in Livingston County for 2012 fungal meningitis deaths

Barry Cadden (left) and Glenn Chin (right) have been charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder in connection with tainted steroids.

LANSING — A Livingston County judge this week denied motions by two men charged in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people, clearing the way for their cases to head to trial.

According to a press release from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, who were seeking a bill of particulars, an itemization of claims against them.

In addition, Cadden filed a motion to suppress computer evidence seized by law enforcement after the execution of federal search warrants at the New England Compounding Company, which he had owned. Hatty denied that motion as well.

The two men will stand trial after the Michigan Supreme Court returned their cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Cadden and Chin each face 11 counts of second-degree murder.

Both cases are scheduled for a status conference at 8:30 a.m. April 14, 2023. They face up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

The Attorney General's Office charged the men in December 2018 with 11 counts each of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a federal trial in which both men were found guilty of racketeering and fraud, but not guilty on two dozen second-degree murder charges.

In June 2017, Cadden was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Chin was sentenced in January 2018 to eight years in federal prison. Both men currently are being held in the Livingston County Jail.

Cadden was the owner of New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachusetts, and Chin worked as the supervising pharmacist. In 2012, a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak resulted in 64 deaths, 11 which were tied to treatment through the Michigan Pain Specialists Clinic in Genoa Township.

Overall, 751 patients in 20 states contracted meningitis infections after being injected with steroids that came from NECC, according to the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention. Michigan Pain Specialists was tied to 217 cases.

Patients at the Genoa Township clinic were given epidural injections of the steroid methylprednisolone, which was compounded and produced at the NECC in Massachusetts and shipped to MPS. The steroid was contaminated with the fungus.

Livingston County residents Donna Kruzich, Paula Brent, Lyn Laperriere, Mary Plettl, Gayle Gibson, Patricia Malafouris, Emma Todd, Jennie Barth, Ruth Madouse and Karina Baxter died as a result of being injected with the contaminated drug.

The attorney general's office sought charges after the federal trial, the release said, alleging that the defendants disregarded sterility procedures in the compounding of sterile medications and created fraudulent cleaning records and falsified scientific testing results.

“Eleven Michiganders tragically died as a result of a lack of concern for patient safety,” Nessel said in the release. “My department looks forward in taking the next steps to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

NECC filed for bankruptcy protection after it was hit with a flood of lawsuits from patients.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: AG Nessel says men at center of meningitis death cases to face trial