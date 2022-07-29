Two men faces charges after crashing into Wilmington home

Two men are facing charges after slamming their truck into the front of a Wilmington house on Thursday night.

At 5:30 Thursday, officers responded to a Shawsheen Avenue home, where a blue pickup truck had fled the scene after hitting a house. Officers found the car and its two occupants a short distance away.

The crash destroyed an exterior porch at the home but a Wilmington Building Inspector deemed the house safe for the family to live in.

After investigating the crash police arrested Timothy Fortin, 31, of Holyoke, and Robert Dupont, 54, of Wilmington.

Fortin faces several charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of drugs, speeding, and leaving the scene of a crash. Both Dupont and Fortin are charged with possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance, according to officials.

Both men were transported to the hospital for medical treatment but later released, police said.

They will be arraigned at Woburn District Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

