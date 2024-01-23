Two men fall 100 feet from collapsing crane at South Florida wildlife park
Two men were injured Tuesday morning after a crane collapsed at a wildlife park near the county line between Broward and Palm Beach, firefighters said.
Around 9:43 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units rushed to Holey Land Wildlife Management Area, a 35,000-acre wildlife park in southwestern Palm Beach County, after two men on a crane fell about 100 feet, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane told the Miami Herald in a text message.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helicopters took the men, who sustained leg injuries, to Broward Health North, Kane said.
“It was a very chaotic scene,” Kane said.
It was not immediately known why the men were on the crane.
The wildlife park is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
This article will be updated as more information is available.