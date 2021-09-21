Two men fatally shot at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

Two men were fatally shot Monday night in Fort Worth, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were sent to a shooting call at 1701 E. Robert St. at the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments. They found two men who had been shot. One of them died at the apartment complex, police said, and the other was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police said they identified the shooter as a man at the apartment complex, and he was cooperating with homicide detectives. The man has not been arrested, police said.