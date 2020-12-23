Two men fatally shot at opposite ends of Charlotte within same hour late Tuesday

Two men were shot and killed within the same hour, leaving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police with crime scenes at opposite sides of the city Wednesday morning.

Identities of the two men have not been released and police have not announced any arrests in the cases.

The two were found between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.: One in a neighborhood north of uptown and the other about 10 miles to the southeast, near Oakhurt Park.

Charlotte’s homicide total for the year is now 116, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

In the first case, CMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of McAlway Road at 10:05 p.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound. “MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital where he has since been pronounced deceased,” police said in a release.

The area is in southeast Charlotte, of the intersection of Monroe Road and N. Wendover Drive.

The other shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. near 3100 Fairbrook Drive, an area northwest of the intersection of Interstates 85 and 77 in north Charlotte. A man was found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Tips in the two cases are being sought at 704-432-TIPS Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.