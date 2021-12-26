Two men fatally shot outside Bronx deli

Two men were fatally shot outside a Bronx deli early Sunday, police said.

The victims were shot near E. 168th St. and Morris Ave. in Concourse Village about 4:05 a.m., cops said.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the head and died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The other victim, believed to be in his 30s, was struck in the neck and back. First responders found a gun underneath him when they moved him, police sources said.

Medics took him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. He wasn’t carrying identification and cops are trying to figure out who he is.

Police have made no arrests.