Two men get in fight during promotion ceremony at elementary school in Lancaster SC

Two adult men got in a fight at a South Carolina promotion ceremony in a classroom at a Lancaster County school Tuesday morning, officials said.

“No students were hurt,”Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told The Herald.

The incident caused a temporary lockdown at Brooklyn Springs Elementary School, Lancaster County School District officials said in a statement.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the incident, Barfield said.

Barfield said a school resource officer and other deputies went to the scene.

The school is in Lancaster, southeast of Rock Hill and Charlotte.

The classroom had students, staff and other adults in it when the fight happened, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement.

“The two men know each other and had a disagreement which led to the physical altercation,” Faile said in the statement. “The fight was short. Other adults broke it up. Neither man received serious injuries. Nobody else was hurt. No weapons were involved.

“Incidents like this between adults visiting our schools set a very bad example for our children.”

School placed on lockdown

The Lancaster County School District posted a statement about the incident on its safety and transportation Facebook page. The statement from safety and transportation director Bryan Vaughn said:

“We Had a Very Unfortunate Incident at Brooklyn Springs Elementary. Parents and students were attending a promotional ceremony at Brooklyn Springs Elementary today when a fight broke out between two men. It was an alarming scene that occurred in a classroom packed with students and fellow parents. The school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement and administration responded. The case has been turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. This was a joyous day for so many that got interrupted by this poor behavior and we are sincerely sorry. The staff at Brooklyn Springs did a wonderful job keeping kids safe and we hurt for the kids who had to witness this event.”

What happens now?

The school district calendar on its Web site shows the school year ends this week.

Faile said in the statement that deputies are talking to witnesses during the investigation.