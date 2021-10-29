Two men file federal lawsuit against Baltimore Police and a veteran sergeant, alleging separate assaults in 2019

A Baltimore police sergeant awaiting trial in Baltimore Circuit Court on more than two dozen criminal charges, including assault and false imprisonment, has been sued in federal court by two men who allege he abused them and arrested them without cause in separate 2019 incidents.

The lawsuit by Lee Dotson and Charles Kuniken, both of Baltimore, allege not only that Sgt. Ethan Newberg assaulted them and made up charges when arresting them, but also that his actions were “part of a pattern and practice of Constitutional violations” by the department over many years, which disproportionately target Black residents.

Dotson’s lawsuit also names Officer Alex Young as a defendant, saying he acted “in conjunction and at the direction of Newberg,” who was his supervisor. It also alleges Young used excessive force by grabbing Dotson by the neck and tossing him to the ground.

The department is also named as a defendant.

The police department declined to comment Thursday and attempts to reach Young and Newberg were unsuccessful. No attorneys were listed as representing either of the two officers in the civil lawsuit in online court records.

An attorney who is representing Newberg in his criminal case did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Allegations against Newberg first came to light when video surfaced of a May 30, 2019 incident that was the first criminal charge against Newberg. The veteran police sergeant has been charged with misconduct in office and assaulting Dotson after body worn camera footage showed Newberg running and grabbing Dotson after he criticized the officer’s treatment of a suspect.

Newberg was suspended without pay following the incident and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called his actions “not just wrong, but deeply disturbing and illegal.”

The video shows that Dotson did nothing wrong and did not interfere Newberg, prosecutors concluded, and Dotson is seen calmly walking away from the scene while continuing to complain about Newberg’s tactics. Prosecutors dropped all charges when the video surfaced.

“Defendants used excessive force when they tackled Plaintiff Dotson to the ground, forced his face on the ground, twisted his arm, struck him in the neck, handcuffed him, and forcibly arrested him,” the lawsuit reads.

Plaintiff Dotson then asked why he was going to jail, to which Newberg explained, ‘Because you don’t know how to act,’” the lawsuit says.

The sergeant would later be indicted on 32 additional counts of false imprisonment, assault and misconduct in office that Baltimore prosecutors said was based on a “pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation” related to nine incidents between July 2018 and May 2019.

The case is open and a hearing is scheduled for April 18, 2022, according to online court records.

The incident involving Kuniken occurred on April 20, 2019 in the 2000 block of W. Pratt St. in the city’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, and is similar to the one involving Dotston, the lawsuit alleges. Kuniken says officers unlawfully arrested him after he commented on Newberg and another unnamed officer’s treatment of another man.

Kuniken alleges that Newberg was and another unnamed officer were arresting another man at the time and that Newberg had his knee in the man’s back while the other officer had the man in a headlock.

According to the lawsuit, Kuniken then asked the officers whether the man being arrested may need medical attention. An unnamed officer became upset with Kuniken, according to the lawsuit, and Newberg ordered other officers to “just take him.”

Another unnamed officer then handcuffed and searched Kuniken, the lawsuit reads, confiscating a pocketknife before placing him in the back of a squad car. The lawsuit claims that Newberg then drove him to the department’s Southwestern District where he was detained in a holding cell and told he was arrested on charges of “interfering with an investigation,” which the lawsuit called “bogus.”

The lawsuit claims that Kuniken, “afraid for his life and safety,” offered an apology, to which Newberg replied “that’s all I wanted to hear” before freeing him from custody.

Kuniken and Dotson also target the department, writing that the actions of Newberg and Young were enabled by the department’s “pattern, practice, policy or custom of allowing, enabling, and facilitating its officers to use excessive and unlawful force.”

“[The department] failed to investigate instances where such conduct was alleged, thereby allowing its officers to engage in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional conduct such that the unconstitutional conduct became a custom or usage with the force of law,” the suit alleges, citing the federal agreement between the Department of Justice and the city requiring the department to address their past practices of violating residents civil rights.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $75,000 in compensatory damages.

The encounters in question came during a year in which at least 20 Baltimore police officers were either criminally charged, sentenced or suspended for their actions.