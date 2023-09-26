Two men found dead inside apartment building, Richland County deputies say

Two men were killed in an overnight shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Willow Oak Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s the Greenbrier Apartments in Columbia, near Exit 73 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with S.C. 277.

Deputies found the bodies of a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old on the ground outside of a third-floor apartment, according to the release.

Both men died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.