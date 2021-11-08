Two men found dead inside Midlands home, sheriff’s office says

Two bodies were found inside a Midlands home Sunday night and the deaths are considered suspicious, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies responding to calls for a wellness check at a home on Wren Road discovered two dead males inside, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near Exit 76 on Interstate 26, and about 3 miles from Newberry High School.

Family members called the sheriff’s office after they could not get in contact with the homeowner, according to the release.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the males after notifying their families. There was no word if either male was the homeowner, or if one or both lived at the residence.

Information on the causes of death was not available, but they are being investigated as suspicious, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the incident was “contained to the crime scene and the public is not in eminent danger.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation after SLED agents helped process the scene, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about the deaths is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-321-2222, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.