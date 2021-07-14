Two men found dead inside a hotel at the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach, police say

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

Two men were found dead inside a hotel room Wednesday at the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach police.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Miami Beach police were called to what is now The Villa Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Dr., by housekeeping.

Responding officers found the men -- who have not been identified, in a room.

“At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach police.

The boutique hotel was once the home of the late Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. Versace was shot to death on the steps of the mansion in July of 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Thursday is the 24th anniversary of his death.

No other information regarding the incident was immediately available.

