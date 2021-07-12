Two men found dead in RV parked in rural Boise County. Here’s what we know

State and local police are investigating the deaths of two men in Boise County.

Boise County sheriff’s deputies made the discovery on Saturday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. Deputies were called to an RV parked permanently to the southwest of Idaho City in the Clear Creek area off Idaho Highway 21. A nearby neighbor called the Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check after the two men who lived in the RV were not seen for several days.

When deputies arrived, they found the two men deceased. Detectives from ISP were called in to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Police did not indicate what might have caused the men’s deaths.

State police said there does not appear to be any threat to public safety as of Monday.