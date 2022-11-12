Two men found dead in Warden home

Nov. 11—WARDEN — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Warden Police Department are investigating the deaths of two men found inside a Warden home Thursday night.

According to a GCSO statement, police were called at roughly 11 p.m. to a residence at 508 Ash St. and found two men in their late 20s dead inside the home. Both men were occupants of the house, according to the statement.

WPD Chief Rick Martin said there were no signs anybody had broken into or entered the house and no signs of foul play in the deaths of the two men.

"The community doesn't have to worry," he said.

The bodies are currently in the custody of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, who is expected to notify next of kin as soon as the bodies are identified, the statement said.

