Two men found guilty in 2020 murder in Lehigh Acres partially caught on witness dash cam

A man seen on a dash cam video at a fatal 2020 shooting in Lehigh Acres and his accomplice were found guilty of second degree murder by a Lee County jury after less than an hour of deliberation.

Victor Colon Jr., 25, and Ricky Ruiz, 26, faced multiple charges stemming from the fatal shooting that was partially captured by the dash cam of a witness.

Colon and Ruiz were also was found guilty Friday of shooting at/into an occupied vehicle. Sentencing is January 31.

The dash cam video caught Ruiz pursuing the victims through rush hour traffic around 6 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, in a car chase in the area of Beth Stacey Boulevard at Woodward Court in Lehigh Acres.

The cars then came to a stop and Ruiz got out of his vehicle and shot the victim 16 times. A man was later found dead inside a Honda Accord at the scene.

The defendants then fled and were captured Feb. 20 in Hialeah by U.S. Marshals.

The Sheriff's Office declined to identify the victim but at a press briefing after the shooting in 2020 Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed that the victim and the suspects were acquainted.

At the briefing, the sheriff also elaborated on the two men's criminal backgrounds. "Both Ruiz and Colon are convicted felons and no strangers to the law," Marceno said. "Together, they have been arrested over 30 times for crimes including weapons charges, robberies and burglaries."

