Two men found guilty of killing Army's Hayden Harris, dumping body in Sussex County woods

NEWTON — A Sussex County jury returned guilty verdicts on Wednesday against two men accused of kidnapping and killing a 20-year-old Army corporal from Fort Drum in New York and then dumping his body in the secluded woods of Byram Township.

Hayden Harris, a Tennessee native, was found dead a week before Christmas Day in 2020 near a cul de sac in the northwestern New Jersey town.

After a day and a half of deliberations, the jury found fellow soldier Jamaal Mellish and alleged accomplice Hannan Aiken guilty on 11 counts, including murder, kidnapping, carjacking and unlawful possession of a weapon. Harris' parents and sister, who had been in the courtroom for much of the five-week-long trial, shed tears and embraced after the verdict was read.

Hayden Harris and his mom, Cristy Harris, at a championship baseball game in McNairy County, Tennessee, in 2018.

They declined to comment afterwards. A sentencing hearing for Mellish and Aiken was scheduled for Aug. 4.

Mellish and Aiken were accused of shooting and killing Harris on a Byram cul-de-sac early on the morning of Dec. 18, 2020, after abducting him near the base in northern New York. Prosecutors said Harris met with the pair believing he would get back a Mustang he had previously traded to Mellish, when in reality Mellish had sold the vehicle months earlier.Mellish, then 23, and Aiken, 16 at the time, instead abducted Harris, authorities said.

Harris' executive officer, Capt. Steve Nava, testified on day four of the trial and detailed the frantic search that ensued after he was told Harris had gone missing. Nava eventually made contact with Mellish, who said he hadn't seen Harris.

Jamaal Mellish watches as attorneys leave the courtroom following a hearing in state Superior Court in Sussex County on Friday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Cell phone data presented at the trial showed Mellish and Aiken were on Ross Road in Byram, where Harris' body was found, shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 18 after a night-long drive that had started near Fort Drum. The evidence also included messages between Mellish and various acquaintances leading up to the murder, along with photos of Harris and images of guns that were deleted from Mellish's phone the day after the killing.

Harris was a Tennessee native with a passion to join the U.S. Army, family friend Claire Hallissy said. He had been stationed at Fort Drum since July 2019.

The trial began May 22, and jurors heard closing arguments last week from attorneys representing the defendants as well as Sussex County Assistant Prosecutor Sahil Kabse. State Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus read a 128-page charge to the jury on Monday, and the panel began deliberating later that afternoon.

