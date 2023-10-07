Two men found shot to death inside a car in Moncrief

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that left two dead in Moncrief at 11:45 p.m.. Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Kylan Drive West to an incident of reported gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males unresponsive inside of a vehicle. Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and pronounced both victims deceased.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation, which is ongoing.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the relationship between the two victims are unknown.

JSO is asking anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500. The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

