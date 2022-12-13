Two men found shot and killed overnight Tuesday at Kansas City apartment, police say

Two men were fatally shot early Tuesday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to an apartment in the 700 block of Olive Street, where they found one man who had been shot outside the apartment and another inside, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said.

Emergency medical crews declared both men dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators searched for witnesses and processed the area for evidence.

These were the 167th and 168th homicides this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 148 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.