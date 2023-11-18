Two men found shot overnight in Kansas City, Kansas, parking lot

Kansas City, Kansas police, are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 18, in the 2000 Block of N. 18th St.

Shortly after midnight, officers arrived at the scene and found two adult males who were shot in a parking lot, police said. One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment, officials said.

The incident is under investigation, according to Kansas City, Kansas police.