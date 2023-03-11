Two men found shot on US 278 near Calhoun County line

Etowah County authorities are continuing to investigate after two men were found shot late Friday on U.S. Highway 278 near the Calhoun County line.

According to a Facebook post by the Etowah Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of the incident and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One was transported by Survival Flight to a Birmingham hospital with what the post described as “life-threatening injuries.” The other was taken by Piedmont Rescue with “serious injuries.”

The post said there was no threat to the community, and that investigators were still gathering facts from multiple witnesses across a “fairly large scene.”

Sheriff’s investigators and personnel from Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics were processing the scene and conducting interviews.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Authorities investigate shooting on US 278