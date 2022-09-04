Two men are found stabbed to death in South Los Angeles; suspect in custody

Police responded to a call early Saturday and found two men stabbed in South L.A. They were pronounced dead by paramedics. (File photo)

Two men were found stabbed to death in South Los Angeles early Saturday and a third man was taken into custody in the case, a police spokeswoman said.

LAPD officers responded at 12:18 a.m. to the 300 block of West 77th Street and found two men with stab wounds — one in his 30s, the other in his 60s, Officer Annie Hernandez said. Both were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, Hernandez said. She did not name the suspect, identifying him only as a man in his 60s.

Homicides were up by 1.5% in Los Angeles through Aug. 27, compared with the same period last year, according to LAPD statistics. In the LAPD’s 77th Street Division, homicides were up 2.7%.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.