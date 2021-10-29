Two men going to trial on murder charges

Oct. 29—ANDERSON — Two men are going on trial this week on charges of murder from incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Austin J. Frawley, 27, is charged with the shooting death of Michael C. Beard, 33, of Pendleton who was found dead inside his mobile home by his live-in girlfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Bertram, a detective with the Pendleton Police Department.

Frawley's trial starts Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 with Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings and Chief Deputy Andrew Hanna presenting the state's case.

At the time of the shooting, officers discovered Beard had a motion-activated surveillance system that saved video on a phone application. Around 12:34 p.m., an event was recorded including a loud noise police described as being a gun shot at 12:44 p.m.

A man is then seen in the video footage running out of Beard's bedroom and past the video camera, according to the affidavit. Beard was found on his bed with a wound on the side of his head.

The footage was shown to Beard's mother and a friend who both identified the man running from the bedroom as Frawley.

Bertram said contact was eventually made with Frawley, who turned himself in to police.

"Austin confessed to shooting Michael," Bertram wrote in the affidavit.

Frawley showed officers where he changed clothing after the shooting and where he "threw the gun," according to the affidavit. He said he shot Beard with a 9 mm handgun, which Bertram noted was the caliber of shell casing officers found at the scene.

Devin Sterling

Sterling, 37, of Indianapolis is charged with murder and Level 4 felony prisoner possessing a deadly weapon.

Officials allege that Sterling killed Ezekiel Jones, 30, of Fort Wayne on July 11, 2018, while the two men were serving prison sentences.

Sterling goes on trial Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 4

A detective with the Indiana State Police received an email from the Marion County Coroner's Office stating the cause of death for Jones was a stab wound to the neck and the manner of death was a homicide, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

"It is believed that Sterling stabbed Jones in retaliation for Jones stabbing Sterling over an incident at the shower in October of 2017," the affidavit states. "There is no doubt that Sterling stabbed Jones which resulted in Jones' death."

According to the affidavit, time-stamped photos show Sterling holding what officials believe is the murder weapon. Officials also believe Sterling was working with another inmate at the prison to "distract and position" Jones before the stabbing.

Video surveillance of the stabbing shows Sterling "make a violent swing" toward Jones who then falls to the ground, according to the affidavit.

"When the scene is frozen you can see the lethal weapon in Sterling's right hand," the affidavit states.

One of the inmates who witnessed the stabbing said he knew a couple of weeks beforehand that Sterling was going to attack Jones and he had "tried to make peace between them," according to the affidavit.

Sterling was serving a 60-year sentence for the 2007 murder of DeWayne Butts, 22, and the attempted murder of Marie Ball in Indianapolis during a sanctioned block party.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.