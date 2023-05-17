Two men got into an argument at a Broward ATM. One pulled out a semi-automatic gun

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A disagreement at a Cooper City ATM turned into an encounter involving a gun. The Broward Sheriff’s Office would like to find the man who inserted the firearm into the conversation.

BSO says the confrontation happened around 4 p.m. March 6 at a Bank of America drive-up ATM, 9400 Griffin Rd.

A van driver told sheriff’s deputies that as he put cash into the ATM, a driver of a black Cadillac rolled up from behind and honked at him. When the van driver got out to get a deposit slip from the back of his van, he said the argument started. Surveillance video shows the Cadillac driver getting out of his car and pulling out what BSO described as “what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine.”

Video shows a bald man with tattoos. BSO says he’s believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office would like those who know anything about this to call Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238; submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.; or, to stay anonymous, reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers online, at 954-493-8477 or **TIPS (8477) from any U.S. cellphone.